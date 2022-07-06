Drugs arrests as police disrupt County Lines gang

Police seized items in county lines raid

West Mercia Police said the "county lines" gang was running drugs into Shrewsbury from the West Midlands.

Officers make two arrests on Wednesday .

Shrewsbury Police tweeted a photo showing phones, cash and other paraphernalia in sealed exhibit bags.

The tweet said: "The Local Organised Crime Team disrupted a county line running into Shrewsbury from The West Midlands. Two arrests were made and safeguarding has been put in place to protect vulnerable persons."