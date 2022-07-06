Drugs arrests as police disrupt County Lines gang

West Mercia Police said the "county lines" gang was running drugs into Shrewsbury from the West Midlands.
Officers make two arrests on Wednesday .
Shrewsbury Police tweeted a photo showing phones, cash and other paraphernalia in sealed exhibit bags.
The tweet said: "The Local Organised Crime Team disrupted a county line running into Shrewsbury from The West Midlands. Two arrests were made and safeguarding has been put in place to protect vulnerable persons."
County Lines drug trafficking sees drug dealers in major cities establish networks for the supply and sale of drugs to users in towns and rural areas, using other people to carry, store, and sell the drugs.