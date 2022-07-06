Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Drugs arrests as police disrupt County Lines gang

By Sue AustinShrewsburyCrimePublished:

Police say they have broken a drugs ring in Shropshire.

Police seized items in county lines raid
Police seized items in county lines raid

West Mercia Police said the "county lines" gang was running drugs into Shrewsbury from the West Midlands.

Officers make two arrests on Wednesday .

Shrewsbury Police tweeted a photo showing phones, cash and other paraphernalia in sealed exhibit bags.

The tweet said: "The Local Organised Crime Team disrupted a county line running into Shrewsbury from The West Midlands. Two arrests were made and safeguarding has been put in place to protect vulnerable persons."

County Lines drug trafficking sees drug dealers in major cities establish networks for the supply and sale of drugs to users in towns and rural areas, using other people to carry, store, and sell the drugs.

Crime
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News