West Mercia Police in officer recruitment drive

Police have launched a recruitment drive for new officers

West Mercia Police Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones is encouraging budding police officers to join the force.

She said: “If you enjoy facing challenges and solving problems, and would like to contribute to keeping neighbourhoods safe while studying towards a degree or diploma, then policing could be for you.

"As a student police officer, you’ll get to learn new skills, meet new people and study for a paid-for qualification, meaning that you can earn while you learn.

“Starting a career in the police can be one of the best things you’ll ever do. You’ll be able to make a real difference in your community, reducing crimes and making people safer, and you’ll set off on a career path that could see you specialise as a firearms officer, patrol officer, dog handler, traffic cop, detective or the trusted face of West Mercia Police in one of our neighbourhood policing teams.

“Policing is both challenging and hugely rewarding. We are looking for talented people with a real aptitude for dealing with the public, remaining calm and patient even in stressful or volatile situations, who are able to think on their feet and willing to develop new skills, as data and technology become ever more important to policing.

“We want West Mercia to reflect the communities we serve, this is vital in ensuring we better understand the needs of our communities. We really want to hear from those that are under-represented in our workforce, including women and people from minority ethnic backgrounds – policing is changing and we need your help in driving the change.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: “Communities have told me time and time again that they want more police officers, and they want to see and access them. I have committed to delivering that, as well as ensuring that West Mercia Police has the resilience to cope with changing demands.

“It is the people who make up policing, and I welcome the continued drive to recruit high quality candidates in a range of roles, who will deliver the quality of service our communities deserve.”