Telford drug dealer admits possessing cocaine and heroin

By Dominic Robertson

Police say a drug dealer will be sentenced later this month.

Police said Khan would be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court later this month

West Mercia Police said that Akqeeb Khan, 23, of Arleston Avenue, Telford, had admitted charges of possession of cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, with intent to supply.

Telford Police said that the charges related to two incidents in Wellington on March 9 and June 30.

"He pleaded guilty to all charges and will be sentenced on Friday, July 29, at Shrewsbury Crown Court."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

Chief Reporter

