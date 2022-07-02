Telford drug dealer admits possessing cocaine and heroin

Police said Khan would be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court later this month

West Mercia Police said that Akqeeb Khan, 23, of Arleston Avenue, Telford, had admitted charges of possession of cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin, with intent to supply.

Telford Police said that the charges related to two incidents in Wellington on March 9 and June 30.

