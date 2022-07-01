Notification Settings

Pair deny manslaughter after teenager's death

By Sue AustinNewtownCrimePublished:

Two people have appeared before a judge charged with the manslaughter of a teenager.

A general view of Mold Crown Court. Former Coronation Street actor Bruce Jones pleaded guilty to dangerous driving this morning. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday March 19, 2010. Jones, 57, who played Les Battersby for 10 years, grabbed the steering wheel from his wife, Sandra, and tried to crash their Mercedes M Class car at high speed on a busy road. See PA story COURTS Jones. Photo credit should read: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.
Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones 39, and Alun Anthony Titford , 44, both of Colwyn, Newtown, Powys, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday (1) .

They were both charged with manslaughter and causing/allowing the death of a child or vulnerable adult.

Not guilty pleas were entered and a trial date was set for January 16, 2023. The court was told the trial was estimated to last four to five weeks.

Both defendants were granted bail and the case was adjourned.

Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, in October 2020.

Earlier this year Dyfed Powys police confirmed that the two defendants had been charged in connection with Kaylea's death.

They made their first court appearance in Welshpool in March this year.

