Pair deny manslaughter after teenager's death

Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones 39, and Alun Anthony Titford , 44, both of Colwyn, Newtown, Powys, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday (1) .

They were both charged with manslaughter and causing/allowing the death of a child or vulnerable adult.

Not guilty pleas were entered and a trial date was set for January 16, 2023. The court was told the trial was estimated to last four to five weeks.

Both defendants were granted bail and the case was adjourned.

Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, in October 2020.

Earlier this year Dyfed Powys police confirmed that the two defendants had been charged in connection with Kaylea's death.