Telford stabbing victim 'suffered several serious injuries', inquest hears

Fowler Close, Wellington

West Mercia Police launched a murder investigation after 52-year-old Mark Anthony Espley died from stab wounds sustained during a "disturbance" in the street where he lived - Fowler Close, Wellington - on Saturday, June 18.

His neighbour, John William Walker, aged 64, has been charged with his murder and is in custody.

A hearing at Shirehall on Thursday heard that police and paramedics were called to a disturbance in Fowler Close by a "concerned member of the public" at 10.58am. Mr Espley was found to have suffered "several serious injuries" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Espley's body was identified by a fingerprint expert at a hospital in Coventry.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest but said not fresh date will be given until the crown court trial of Walker is complete.

Mr Espley's death was one of three stabbings in one weekend in the Telford area, which police said are all unconnected.

On Friday, June 17, a man was stabbed after his Audi was "rammed" into a bus by a Ford Mondeo at around 8pm in Wellington.

Sagheer Khan, 45, of Bush Close, Wellington, has been charged with unlawful wounding with intent and appeared in court earlier this month. He has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court on July 18.

Three other men were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

The day after Mr Espley's death, a man was attacked close to his home in Admaston, near Wellington. He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with serious injuries.