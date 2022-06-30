Notification Settings

Police arrest suspected drug dealer after morning raid in Telford

By Dominic Robertson

Officers investigating drug crime have arrested a man after an operation in Telford.

Police said they had seized drugs and cash during the raids
Four warrants were carried out in Wellington around 7am today.

Officers attended properties on Mill Bank, Woollam Road and Arleston Avenue and found quantities of class A drugs, cash and drugs paraphernalia. A vehicle was also seized.

Following enquiries, a 23-year-old man from Telford was arrested in Chester on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and money laundering.

West Mercia Police said he remains in custody and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information about drugs or drug crime can call 101 or visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/.

Alternatively people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Dominic Robertson

