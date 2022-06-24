Dog owner fined for failing to clean mess

Sandwell Council resorted to painting pavements in an attempt to curb fouling

A dog owner from Newtown has been find £75 after they didn’t clean up when their dog had fouled on a green space in the town, Powys County Council has said.

The council was able to take the enforcement action after a member of the public witnessed the incident and reported it.

Now the council is reminding dog owners in the county that they must clean up after their dog.

Councillor Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “It’s an offence to allow a dog in your control to foul in a public place and fail to clean it up immediately after."

Public places include footpaths, playing fields, parks, car parks, churchyards and cemeteries. If you fail to clean up then you could be issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice or face prosecution.

Residents in the county are also being urged to report any incidents to the council. They can email or telephone to report any dog fouling-related problems so that a healthy and safe environment can be provided for residents, children and holidaymakers.

Requests for ‘No Fouling’ signs and a combined litter/dog waste bin can also be made to the council.

Councillor Church added: “We live in a beautiful county and we want to keep it that way but dog fouling impacts on the way communities look