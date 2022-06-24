Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dog owner fined for failing to clean mess

By Megan JonesNewtownCrimePublished: Comments

Residents are being urged to report incidents of dog fouling to local councils, after a fine was issued to an owner for failing to clear up after their pup.

Sandwell Council resorted to painting pavements in an attempt to curb fouling
Sandwell Council resorted to painting pavements in an attempt to curb fouling

A dog owner from Newtown has been find £75 after they didn’t clean up when their dog had fouled on a green space in the town, Powys County Council has said.

The council was able to take the enforcement action after a member of the public witnessed the incident and reported it.

Now the council is reminding dog owners in the county that they must clean up after their dog.

Councillor Richard Church, Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said: “It’s an offence to allow a dog in your control to foul in a public place and fail to clean it up immediately after."

Councillor Richard Church

Public places include footpaths, playing fields, parks, car parks, churchyards and cemeteries. If you fail to clean up then you could be issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice or face prosecution.

Residents in the county are also being urged to report any incidents to the council. They can email or telephone to report any dog fouling-related problems so that a healthy and safe environment can be provided for residents, children and holidaymakers.

Requests for ‘No Fouling’ signs and a combined litter/dog waste bin can also be made to the council.

Councillor Church added: “We live in a beautiful county and we want to keep it that way but dog fouling impacts on the way communities look

“The majority of dog owners are responsible but there is a minority who let their communities down by allowing their dogs to foul in public. By asking residents to report any dog fouling-related problems, they can help us tackle this issue in their community.”

Crime
News
Environment
Politics
Newtown
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter coverng Shropshire.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News