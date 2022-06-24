'Brazen': Telford con gang pretend to be from Mind charity

Reports circulated on social media that at least two men and one woman had spent 'several hours' in the Aqueduct area on Wednesday night knocking on doors and requesting drinks.

None of them gained access to the properties but they spent at least 15 minutes asking questions about what was inside before leaving.

All were wearing lanyards with cards with a Mind logo on but the charity - which provides counselling, drop-in sessions and support for people suffering from mental health issues - was quick to distance itself from the people they called 'brazen'.

A statement issued by Telford Mind said: "We have received reports that two males have been knocking on doors in the Aqueduct area stating they are from Telford Mind, asking questions and requesting a drink.

"We do not make unexpected visits or knock door to door. If you believe you have had a visit from someone stating that they are from Telford Mind which you are not expecting or you receive a visit, please report this immediately to 101.

"Please be assured that this has been reported to the police and if you have any concerns or queries, please do get in touch.

Jennifer Caldecott from Telford Mind said some of the callers would look authentic, particularly with lanyards around their neck and badges, and they had received at least five similar calls on Wednesday night reporting the activity.

"We don't go door to door unless we have an appointment with someone and even then we normally do those at our offices, so there is obviously something wrong here," she said.

"So we would urge people not to even talk to them if they do come knocking on the door and certainly don't let them in.

"It may be that people think they are collecting for the charity but again we wouldn't go round doing that, so I would ask anyone who does experience this to call us on 07434 869248 or call the police.