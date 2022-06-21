Notification Settings

Man accused of Wellington murder appears before court

By Dominic Robertson

A Wellington man has appeared in court charged with murder.

Police at the scene in Fowler Close, Wellington
Police at the scene in Fowler Close, Wellington

John Walker, 64, of Fowler Close, appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday morning.

Walker, who is charged with the murder of Mark Espley, aged 52, at Fowler Close on Saturday, entered no pleas during the hearing.

He appeared via video link on remand from HMP Hewell.

The case was adjourned until July 25, when he will appear at Stafford Crown Court.

Walker remains on remand until his next court appearance.

It was one of three violent incidents believed to involve blades in and around Wellington over the course of the weekend.

On Friday a man in his 20s was stabbed following a three-vehicle road crash in Holyhead Road at around 8pm.

And on Sunday a man was stabbed near to his home in Admaston.

The incidents are not believed to be linked.

Crime
News
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

