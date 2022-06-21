Former West Mercia Police officer charged with two sexual assaults

The former officer will appear in court later this week

Oliver Dines, 31, is charged with two counts of sexual assault by touching on dates in October and November 2020, when he was a serving police constable.

The alleged offences relate to occasions while he was on duty, involving two separate women he met through the course of his duties.

Dines is due to appear at Hereford Magistrates Court on June 22.

The charges follow an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation which began in December 2020 following a referral from West Mercia Police.

The referral was made concerning the alleged conduct of PC Dines.