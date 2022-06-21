Burglary appeal after £3,000 items taken from garage at house

Police are appealing for witnesses or information about the burglary

Malcolm Goddard, Police Community Support Officer for Broseley & Much Wenlock, said the incident had take place at a home in Farley between midnight on Wednesday, June 15, and 8am on Thursday, June 16.

"The offenders have broken into a locked garage and stolen approximately £3,000 of items, including a Muck Truck powered 4x4 wheelbarrow, a Halfords professional socket set and a Makita impact driver and battery," he said.

"Unfortunately the offenders were not seen. They must have had a vehicle to take away the stolen items."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting icident number 22/60622/22.