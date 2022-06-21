Notification Settings

Burglary appeal after £3,000 items taken from garage at house

By Dominic RobertsonMuch WenlockCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for witnesses after items worth £3,000 were taken from the garage of a house near Much Wenlock.

Police are appealing for witnesses or information about the burglary
Police are appealing for witnesses or information about the burglary

Malcolm Goddard, Police Community Support Officer for Broseley & Much Wenlock, said the incident had take place at a home in Farley between midnight on Wednesday, June 15, and 8am on Thursday, June 16.

"The offenders have broken into a locked garage and stolen approximately £3,000 of items, including a Muck Truck powered 4x4 wheelbarrow, a Halfords professional socket set and a Makita impact driver and battery," he said.

"Unfortunately the offenders were not seen. They must have had a vehicle to take away the stolen items."

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact police online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting icident number 22/60622/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

