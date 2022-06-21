Arrest as police seize class A drugs and knife at Telford property

Officers carried out a raid in Sutton Hill on Tuesday.
Writing on Twitter, the force said they had also found cash during the bust.
Officers said the weapon seized was a lock knife and that one person had been arrested in connection with the raid.
Posting on Twitter, Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Telford SNT have executed a successful warrant in Sutton Hill today.
"A quantity of cash, what is believed to be class A drugs and a lock knife were seized.
"One now in custody."
