Arrest as police seize class A drugs and knife at Telford property

Items seized during the police raid

Officers carried out a raid in Sutton Hill on Tuesday.

Writing on Twitter, the force said they had also found cash during the bust.

Officers said the weapon seized was a lock knife and that one person had been arrested in connection with the raid.

Posting on Twitter, Telford Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Telford SNT have executed a successful warrant in Sutton Hill today.

"A quantity of cash, what is believed to be class A drugs and a lock knife were seized.

"One now in custody."