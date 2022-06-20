Suspect in third Telford stabbing arrested in Leeds

West Mercia Police has confirmed a man wanted in connection with the stabbing in Admaston on Sunday morning has been arrested.

A spokesman said: "The 25-year-old man was arrested earlier today on suspicion of attempted murder and is now in custody awaiting questioning."

Officers were called to an address in Sutton Road at about 6.10 am yesterday, where it was reported that a man had been stabbed.

They found a 31-year-old man with serious injuries. He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Birmingham where he remains in a stable condition.

It comes after police issued a photograph of a man they were looking for in connection with the incident on Sunday.

On Friday night, a man was stabbed in Wellington following a car crash. Police arrested Sagheer Khan, 45, of Bush Close, Telford, and he has since been charged with unlawful wounding with intent. He has been remanded in custody ahead of a crown court appearance in July.