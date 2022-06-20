Everything we know after three people are stabbed in weekend of violence in Telford

Police at Market Street, Wellington, on Saturday morning after the stabbing on Friday evening

Two of the three violent incidents took place in Wellington and another in the nearby village of Admaston, in a dramatic and violent few days.

In total, three people were stabbed in separate incidents in less than 36 hours.

Police have stressed that the three incidents are all unrelated.

Here's what we know about the three stabbings so far.

First stabbing

What happened

On Friday night, a man was stabbed after a road smash outside Spiceland in Market Street, Wellington.

Police at the scene in Market Street Wellington after a stabbing on Friday night

It's understood that a white Audi was "rammed" into a bus by a Ford Mondeo at around 8pm, before the victim in the Audi was stabbed multiple times.

Police swarmed the scene, taping off Market Street and sending up a helicopter as they sought to catch the culprits.

West Mercia Police's Detective Inspector Richard Davies said they believed it was an isolated incident, but said people would "see an increased police presence on Market Street" while the investigation was carried out.

Has anyone been arrested?

Officers arrested four men, including 45-year-old Sagheer Khan of Bush Close, Wellington, who has been charged with unlawful wounding with intent. He appeared in Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Monday where he was remanded in custody. He will next appear Shrewsbury Crown Court on July 18.

Three other men were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, and have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Second stabbing

What happened?

Police at the scene in Fowler Close, Wellington, where 52-year-old Mark Espley died on Saturday

The following morning, less than a mile away, police were called to Fowler Close where another man had been stabbed.

Police said they were called shortly before 11am on Saturday to reports of two men fighting in the back garden of a block of two-storey flats.

Officers performed CPR a 52-year-old man but he couldn't be saved and died at the scene.

West Mercia Police moved quickly to reassure residents after two violent incidents less than a mile apart in a little over 12 hours.

Speaking afterwards, Detective Inspector Lee Holehouse said: “I am mindful that there was a separate, unrelated, incident in Wellington last night and that these two incidents happening within 24 hours may, understandably, cause concern. Thorough investigations will be carried out for both and you will see an increased presence from police across the town for your reassurance."

On Sunday Fowler Close remained coned off and there was police tape outside one property and part of the green in the street.

The victim

On Monday the victim was named as Mark Espley.

Has anyone been arrested?

John William Walker, aged 64, has been charged with Mr Espley's murder. Walker, who lives in Fowler Close, appeared at Worcester Magistrates’ Court via video link on Monday, and was remanded to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday.

Third stabbing

What happened

The third stabbing in less than 36 hours took place at around 6am on Sunday when a man was attacked close to his home in Admaston, near Wellington.

Residents reported a heavy police presence in the area, with some saying the police helicopter was flying above before the victim was taken to hospital.

A West Mercia police spokesman said: "On attendance from police and ambulance services, the man was transported to hospital where he received medical treatment and remains in a stable condition."

Has anyone been arrested?

Not yet.

On Sunday police released a photo of a man that they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police wish to speak to this man in connection with the stabbing in Admaston, near Wellington

Describing the man the force wants to speak to, the spokesman added: "It is believed he was last seen on Sutton Road at around 6am this morning, and was thought to be wearing a slate grey/black puffer style Nike jacket with a small white Nike logo on the front left side, blue jeans and grey trainers with a white sole."