Police pledge to investigate non-recent sex offences

Leonard Wheatcroft

The strong message followed the jailing of an 80-year-old for 10 years for non-recent sex offences.

Leonard Wheatcroft, 80, of Belmont Road, Hereford, was sentenced on June 15 at Worcester Crown Court having been found guilty at trial for non-recent sex offences. He had denied the offences.

Detective Constable Leah Lowe commented: “This was a challenging and complex investigation which took several years of intensive investigation.

"I welcome this sentence which is reflective of the trauma and suffering Wheatcroft’s actions brought his victims. I admire the bravery and strength the victims have shown throughout the investigation. This result demonstrates West Mercia Police’s dedication to supporting victims of sexual violence and reassure our communities that we will pursue justice regardless of when the offence took place or the age of the offender.”