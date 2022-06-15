Police raid Telford cannabis factory

Cannabis factory. Photo: @TelfordCops

The town's police have tweeted that they have "conducted another successful drugs warrant in Sutton Hill."

They have also tweeted a picture of what looks like a room full of cannabis plants, under strip lighting.

Officers from the safer neighbourhood time were assisted by West Mercia Police's local policing priority team which targets problems specific to local communities, be that drugs, burglary, modern day slavery, economic crime or fraud.