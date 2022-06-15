Notification Settings

Police raid Telford cannabis factory

By David Tooley

Police have raided a cannabis factory in Telford.

Cannabis factory. Photo: @TelfordCops
Cannabis factory. Photo: @TelfordCops

The town's police have tweeted that they have "conducted another successful drugs warrant in Sutton Hill."

They have also tweeted a picture of what looks like a room full of cannabis plants, under strip lighting.

Officers from the safer neighbourhood time were assisted by West Mercia Police's local policing priority team which targets problems specific to local communities, be that drugs, burglary, modern day slavery, economic crime or fraud.

West Mercia Police have been contacted for further details.

https://twitter.com/TelfordCops/status/1536990944515526656

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

