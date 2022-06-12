Man arrested in connection with alleged assault after man seriously injured

Police were called to an address in Woodside in Telford at about 6pm on Saturday after reports of a man being assaulted.

A 40-year-old man found there was taken to hospital with serious injuries, West Mercia Police said.

Meanwhile a 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in custody.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who has information about the incident or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area.

T/DI Stephen Clark said: "This was a serious assault which has left a man with potentially life changing injuries. I would urge anyone with any information to come forward as soon as possible so that we can establish the full facts of the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to visit the Tell Us About section on the West Mercia Police website quoting incident 532 of June 11.