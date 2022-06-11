Police survey reveals one in is victim or witness to crime

The findings of the survey show that one in ten has reported being a victim or witness to crime

The findings of the quarterly survey by West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner also show mixed results for public confidence in the level of policing in both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin over the past year.

According to the latest results the survey shows that 58 per cent of Shropshire residents were 'very satisfied' or 'satisfied' by with the levels of policing, up from 55 per cent at the same time last year.

However, in Telford & Wrekin the most recent survey found that 50 per cent of residents were happy with the situation, compared to 66 per cent a year ago.

Overall confidence in the level of policing across West Mercia, which includes Herefordshire and Worcestershire, is also down to 56 per cent from 61 per cent.

However, overall confidence in the level of service from the force is high with 85 per cent confident they would receive a good service – 83 per cent in Shropshire and 82 per cent in Telford & Wrekin.

The number of people reporting they have been a victim of crime, or a witness to crime, has fallen according to the survey.

In Shropshire the current figure is 10 per cent, down from 12 per cent, while Telford & Wrekin is 12 per cent, down from 13 per cent a year ago.

The figures also show that across the policing areas, the vast majority – 94 per cent – said that West Mercia Police have their support, and 89 per cent said they trust the force.

Of those surveyed in Shropshire 22 per cent said they see an officer or PCSO at least once a week.

Reacting to the results commissioner John Campion said: "I want our communities to be safe and feel safe, and to have confidence that West Mercia Police will provide the service they need when they need it. In recent years we have recruited significant additional officers who are now policing on our streets.

"This survey paints a positive picture and I commend officers and staff for their collective effort to build and improve relationships with the public, and their ongoing commitment to make the service better