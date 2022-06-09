Shrewsbury's police station could be sold under plans

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has set out where he wants police to be based over the coming years.

In his 'estates strategy' he also outlines more detailed proposals for the entire region by 2030, including Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The plans are going out to public consultation and would see the creation of a number of new police sites, largely through agreements where police share facilities with other public sector organisations.

The major change in the proposals centres on Shrewsbury, where by 2030 the Monkmoor Police Station would be sold, with a new 'Northern Policing Hub' built in its place.

Other areas to have new police bases would be Albrighton, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock, Newport, where facilities would be shared with other organisations.

New mobile police stations would serve Clun, Cross Houses, Hodnet, Hungerford, Norton, Snailbeach and Weston Lullingfields.

In Bishop's Castle, Church Stretton, Ellesmere, Madeley, Pontesbury, Wem and Whitchurch, police stations would be kept and shared with partner organisations.

Donnington Police Station would be sold and replaced with a 'fit for purpose' alternative, as would Wellington, while the Belvidere Road site in Shrewsbury would move to 30 West Road.

Bridgnorth, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Oswestry, RAF Shawbury, Portman House in Shrewsbury, and Telford's Malinsgate Police Station would all be kept.

Recently Mr Campion has secured an agreement to move police back into Shifnal's former police station, now occupied by the town council.

He said: "In 2013, three years before I was elected to serve as West Mercia PCC, a decision was taken to close the police station in Shifnal and the building was subsequently sold to Shifnal Town Council.

"A police base in Shifnal was relocated in a local library, but this arrangement did not prove to be popular with local residents and it was not successful in providing operational policing.

"To address this, I commissioned my estate team to carry out a review, with the aim of finding a way to provide a more visible police presence and faster police response times to the rapidly growing communities in Shifnal.

"Based on the outcome of the review, in March 2022, I took a decision to work in partnership with Shifnal Town Council, to create a Police Safer Neighbourhood Office in the old police station building.

"The new office will speed up police response times and boost people’s confidence, knowing officers are nearby if they need them."

The commissioner urged the public to read and respond to the latest plans.

He said: "When I consulted on my Safer West Mercia plan last year, the public told me that they wanted their police to be visible and easy to access. I took these views on board, to inform the development of my estates strategy, which sets out to achieve this.

“As your elected custodian of public money for policing, getting my plans for the future infrastructure of West Mercia Police right is something I take very seriously.

“This strategy plans to ensure that budget I have allocated to funding for estates and property this year, will give our communities the best and most dynamic policing services possible now and in future years. This includes working flexibly with partners, including councils, health and fire services, to create shared facilities which offer long-term best value.”