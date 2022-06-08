Police and Crime Commission urges the Prime Minister to examine his actions

Re-elected: John Campion

Speaking in Shropshire Mr Campion said he would not comment on whether Boris Johnson would resign.

However he said if he were the Prime Minister he would examine whether his behaviour had limited his ability to do his job.

The Conservative party elected PCC was explaining how West Mercia policed the Covid Pandemic.

"We saw the most draconian limit on our liberties since the Second World War and I wanted to ensure that enforcement was the last step police had to take. We had mass compliance in Shropshire and enforcement numbers were very small," he said.

Mr Campion said he had been very disappointed at what had happened at the heart of Government.

"I believe in law and order and I expect people to follow the rules. I didn't see my 95 year old grandmother, she spent Christmas on her own because of the sacrifices we took to take the pressure off the NHS."

He said the Prime Minister should not have been immune from those laws.

"People across Shropshire are rightly disappointed. What message has been sent to our communities over what is and isn't acceptable. The moral authority in another pandemic wouldn't necessarily be there."