Police appeal after catalytic converter thefts in Ludlow

By Dominic RobertsonLudlowCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for information after catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles in Ludlow.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact them
Ludlow PCSO Beth Hinton, said "a number of vehicles" in the area had been targeted in recent days.

One was on Old Street between May 30 and June 5, and another on the town library's car park.

PCSO Hinton said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft of these items or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or saw anything suspicious."

Anyone with information about the incidents can contact police using the ‘tell us about’ section at westmercia.police.uk – quoting incident reference 00420_I_0506202.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

Chief Reporter

