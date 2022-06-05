Police officers set to return to Shifnal at new base

A new base at the Shifnal Community Hub, close to the library, is due to open officially on Monday, with new Shifnal mayor Roger Cox and West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion expected to be in attendance.

Shifnal Police Station was closed as part of West Mercia PCC's estate rationalisation programme, and later reopened by the town council which use it as its offices and also offer it for hire.

After its closure, the local policing team was temporarily based in the town's library, which they left in 2019 as it was not suitable.