Fight at Telford house party leads to seven arrests - including at least one teenager

Oakengates Road in the Donnington area of Telford. Photo: Google

Police were called to reports of violence at a home in Oakengates Road in Donnington at 7.35pm on Thursday.

Officers dispersed the group and seven people, aged between 14 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

West Mercia Police say investigations will continue into the weekend.

Three people sustained minor injuries during the fight but declined treatment from West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Detective Sergeant Scott Marshall-Bowater, said: “There was a heavy police presence in the area while we dealt with this incident and I’d like to thank the public for their co-operation and patience.

“This was an isolated incident and there is no wider or ongoing risk to the local community.