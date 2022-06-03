Crime commissioner says community service helps offenders pay back

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said that the punishment, imposed at either a magistrates or crown court, can make a significant difference to communities.

People convicted of crimes can find themselves ordered to carry out up to 300 hours of work in the community – with tasks ranging from removing graffiti, completing groundworks including mowing grass and clearing pathways, or painting and maintaining upkeep of children's play areas and recreational areas.

Some suitable individuals can complete their community payback order working in local charity shops

Mr Campion said: "It is a key part of my Safer West Mercia Plan that I reduce reoffending, schemes like this are excellent examples of working towards reducing reoffending in the community. Individuals being given unpaid work hours to give back to the community they live and work in, can reinvigorate areas and in turn prevent further crime being committed in those areas.

"The cycle of crime has a significant impact on victims and our wider communities and by offering these additional punishments in order to reduce reoffending and offer development to those individuals to move away from crime is invaluable."

Craig Hawkins Head of Unpaid Work West Midlands region said: “This is an excellent example of a community payback project which allows people on probation to payback to local communities for their offending by completing much needed work which otherwise might not be completed."