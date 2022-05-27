Officers cut through the front door with a chainsaw

Telford Magistrates Court granted a closure order on a property in Bridgeford Way, Monkmoor, at a hearing on Wednesday.

Police have confirmed that the order allows other agencies to now apply for an eviction notice.

A closure order under section 80 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act was sought by police officers.

Access to the property by any person is now prohibited until August 24.

It was determined that the property was being used for criminal activity and it was likely to be so again in the future.

In the raid in April, a man and a woman suspected of dealing Class A drugs were arrested.