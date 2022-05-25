Police say investigations ongoing after discovery of body in River Severn

It was confirmed on Sunday that police had launched an investigation after the grim discovering at Cressage on Saturday evening.
Officers said the death was being treated as "unexplained," with all lines of enquiry being looked at.
Speaking after the discovery Detective Chief Inspector John Weaver said it could take some time before the police have answers over the incident.
He said: "Our priority at this stage is to identify the deceased. The remains are being forensically examined and the results will determine the next steps in our investigation. This could be a lengthy process but we will update the public in due course.”