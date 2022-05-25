Police appeal over dumped tyres near Telford

Telford Police's Rural and Business Officer Sian Thomas, said the tyres had been discovered at a Holmer Lake,
She has urged anyone with information to contact the police.
She said: "The tyres were found in Holmer Lake and reported to Telford and Wrekin Council by a local Street Champion.
"If anybody has information regarding these tyres, please contact myself or Telford & Wrekin Council.
"We are working together to tackle fly-tipping in Telford and Wrekin. Any information you can provide will help us to do this.
"To report fly-tipping in your area, use Telford & Wrekin's dedicated phoneline one 01952 388800."