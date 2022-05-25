Notification Settings

Police appeal over dumped tyres near Telford

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are trying to find the people responsible for dumping used car tyres.

The tyres found dumped

Telford Police's Rural and Business Officer Sian Thomas, said the tyres had been discovered at a Holmer Lake,

She has urged anyone with information to contact the police.

She said: "The tyres were found in Holmer Lake and reported to Telford and Wrekin Council by a local Street Champion.

"If anybody has information regarding these tyres, please contact myself or Telford & Wrekin Council.

"We are working together to tackle fly-tipping in Telford and Wrekin. Any information you can provide will help us to do this.

"To report fly-tipping in your area, use Telford & Wrekin's dedicated phoneline one 01952 388800."

