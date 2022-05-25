Dozens of knife crimes committed by children recorded in West Mercia

Figures which detail the level of knife crime in youngsters have been revealed

With fewer children across England and Wales in custody, anti-knife crime charity the Ben Kinsella Trust said the fall is encouraging, but warned against the high percentage of repeat offenders avoiding custody.

Ministry of Justice figures show 41 knife offences were committed by children aged between 10 and 17 in the West Mercia Police area last year – up from 31 in 2020.

In Powys there were 12 knife offences, a rise from eight the year before.

In West Mercia 39 of the offences were for possessing a knife in a public place and two were for threatening behaviour. In Powys 10 were for possessing a knife in a public place and two were for threatening behaviour.

An offence can be classified as both possession and threatening, but it is only recorded once in the total number of offences.

The offences in West Mercia led to two under-18s being placed in immediate custody.

This was the same number as the year before but down on six in 2019, before the pandemic.

Across England and Wales, 179 children aged between 10 and 17 years old were sent to immediate custody last year, meaning 5.8 per cent of offences committed led to a young person being removed from the streets.

This was down on the 288 – eight per cent – remanded in custody in 2020 and dramatically below pre-pandemic levels – 533 – 11.5 per cent – were sent to prison in 2019.

The fall in the percentage of young offenders going to prison is alongside a national fall in the total number of total offences.

In 2021, 3,519 knife offences were committed by under-18s, down from 3,602 the year prior and well below pre-pandemic levels – in 2019, there were 4,618 offences.

Patrick Green, chief executive of the Ben Kinsella Trust, said that it is good to see knife offences falling, but expressed caution, given the decrease in all crime during the pandemic due to successive lockdowns.

Mr Green also raised the problem of repeat offenders, highlighting the low proportion sent to prison.

In West Mercia, five of the 41 knife offences in West Mercia were committed by children who have had at least one previous offence – all of them avoided immediate custody.

The other 36 were committed by first-time offenders.

Across England and Wales, just 103 of 549 – 18.8 per cent – offences committed by children who had a previous conviction led to a child in custody.

"Many victims will be horrified to see that habitual knife carriers are more likely to be returned to the streets than to end up in prison," Mr Green added.

"We cannot expect to make any meaningful headway in tackling knife crime until the justice system takes stronger action to put serial offenders behind bars."

A Government spokesperson said: "Those caught carrying a knife are more likely to be sent to jail, and for longer, than they were a decade ago.