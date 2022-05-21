£54,000 funding to focus on impact of hate crime

Hate crime reporting has more than doubled in West Mercia in the last five years, yet incidents are still vastly unreported.

The commissioner's office said it is recognised that victims of hate crime are significantly affected, and more likely to commit suicide, lose their homes and jobs and suffer mental health problems.

The £54,000 investment will allow Victim Support to deliver 30 awareness sessions to organisations including schools, the police, local authorities, community groups and to those in the private sector such as the leisure and hospitality.

They will also attend 12 outreach community events over the next year.

The sessions will support those who may feel apprehensive about reporting hate crimes, and professionals working with them, helping them recognise, respond and report. They will also raise awareness of the support that is available and opportunities to see restorative justice.

Police and crime commissioner John Campion said "The experience of hate crime is often life-changing. Being targeted for who you are, sets hate crime and its effects apart from most other types of crime.

This investment shows my commitment to giving victims the confidence to come forward, knowing that they will be supported to cope, recover and restore."

Val Hamilton, Victim Support area lead said “Hate crime, unlike non-identity-related offences, are very personal and specifically targeted. It’s driven by prejudice and hate for an aspect of a person’s identity. This is what makes it particularly frightening as it’s not likely to be a random attack. What’s more, the impact of hate crime ripples through communities and society, creating disparity and tensions.