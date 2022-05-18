Notification Settings

Police send warning letters to parents of 17 youths over 'anti-social' park behaviour

By Dominic RobertsonMarket DraytonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have sent out letters to the parents of 17 youths they think have been involved in anti-social behaviour in a town park.

Sergeant Tim Lever said that the letters were in relation to incidents in Market Drayton's town park.

They include using nitrous oxide, "being a noise nuisance", and "swearing in public".

The letter states: "The anti-social behaviour displayed by the group had been causing harassment, alarm and distress to persons in the area."

The letter then includes information identifying the youth involved and asks for parents to speak to them about the issues.

It adds a warning about the potential consequences, adding: "There is legislation under the crime and disorder Act where restrictions can be placed upon individuals through the court system if they persist with such behaviour.

"We look for your support in this matter and would ask you to discuss the incident and make them aware of the consequences of being in a group, which is displaying anti-social behaviour."

