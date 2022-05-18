Police send warning letters to parents of 17 youths over 'anti-social' park behaviour

Sergeant Tim Lever said that the letters were in relation to incidents in Market Drayton's town park.

They include using nitrous oxide, "being a noise nuisance", and "swearing in public".

The letter states: "The anti-social behaviour displayed by the group had been causing harassment, alarm and distress to persons in the area."

The letter then includes information identifying the youth involved and asks for parents to speak to them about the issues.

It adds a warning about the potential consequences, adding: "There is legislation under the crime and disorder Act where restrictions can be placed upon individuals through the court system if they persist with such behaviour.