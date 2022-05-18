Hospitals boss 'truly sorry' over deaths after £1.3m fine

Mohammed Ismael 'Bolly' Zaman who died while undergoing dialysis at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) was fined more than £1.3 million over the deaths of Mohammed Ismael 'Bolly' Zaman, 31, and 83-year-old Max Dingle.

Mr Zaman, a trainee pharmacist, bled to death while undergoing dialysis at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. And Mr Dingle, a retired policeman, died after his head and neck became trapped in a bed.

The trust accepted failings in both cases, and was handed a seven-figure fine at Telford Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to three charges of failing to provide care and treatment in a safe way, resulting in harm or loss on or before dates in October 2019 and May 2020.

Director of nursing at SaTH, Hayley Flavell, said: “Following today’s court proceedings, where the trust accepted full responsibility and pleaded guilty to the three charges brought against us, we offer our sincere apologies and heartfelt condolences to the families we let down.

“We are truly sorry for the pain and distress caused as a result of the failures in the provision of care.

“A series of immediate actions were implemented following internal investigations and external review to ensure that steps were taken to address the failings, which has been recognised in the judgement today.