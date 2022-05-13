Notification Settings

Deputy crime commissioner steps down

By Dominic RobertsonCrimePublished:

The region's deputy crime commissioner is to step down from her role.

Mr Campion and Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Tracey Onslow
Tracey Onslow, deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for West Mercia has confirmed her decision, and a recruitment process to find her replacement will start next week,

Mrs Onslow has been in the post for six years and Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion paid tribute to her work.

He said: ": “Over the last six years, Tracey has contributed a great deal from engaging with communities, being a strong voice for the public, to making a significant impact in making our three counties safer. Her legacy is one she should be proud of.

“While I’ll be sad to see Tracey leave her role, I wish her all the best with her future. I commend her for her service to the communities of West Mercia.”

Deputy PCC Onslow said: “When I think back over the last six years, I am proud of a number of moments. However, there are some projects that stand out, particularly around prevention, such as “Climb” which supports young people and “Drive” that tackles domestic abuse perpetrators.

“I am also proud of the work that has gone into improving victim services, such as introducing the Victims Advice Line, to ensure any victim of crime can access the support they need.

“I would like to thank John and the team for all the support they have shown to me during my time as Deputy PCC and I know they will continue to strive for a safer West Mercia for all our communities.”

