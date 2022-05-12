Notification Settings

Teenagers arrested after cricket ground assault leaves 14-year-old in hospital

By Sunil Midda

A girl aged 13 is among three people arrested in connection with a serious assault which left a 14-year-old boy with facial injuries.

Police in Ellesmere are appealing for witnesses.
The teenager was attacked on Tuesday (May 10) at Ellesmere Cricket Ground, off Birch Road, between 5,30pm and 6.15pm and needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

The 14-year-old boy required hospital treatment for his injuries.

A 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, and they have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have any information to help with enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to visit westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/ quoting incident 455 of May 10.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information will be treated anonymously.

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star.

