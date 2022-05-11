Police boss 'proud' of work since re-election

PCC John Campion

West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion was re-elected in May last year. Since then, he has recruited new chief constable Pippa Mills to lead the force.

He has spent some of his budget on the Home and Dry water safety campaign to try and reduce river deaths, and used £100,000 to tackle fly-tipping.

Mr Campion said: "I am extremely proud of the achievements made in my role as police and crime commissioner since my re-election in May 2021. I vowed to put victims and survivors first, build a more secure West Mercia, reform West Mercia and reassure the communities of West Mercia, which are at the heart of what I do every day.