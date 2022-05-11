Notification Settings

Police boss 'proud' of work since re-election

By Nick Humphreys

A police has said he is "proud" of his achievements in the role over the last year.

PCC John Campion
West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion was re-elected in May last year. Since then, he has recruited new chief constable Pippa Mills to lead the force.

He has spent some of his budget on the Home and Dry water safety campaign to try and reduce river deaths, and used £100,000 to tackle fly-tipping.

Mr Campion said: "I am extremely proud of the achievements made in my role as police and crime commissioner since my re-election in May 2021. I vowed to put victims and survivors first, build a more secure West Mercia, reform West Mercia and reassure the communities of West Mercia, which are at the heart of what I do every day.

"As I reflect over the last year, I continue to work for the communities, whether that be holding the force to account, seeking views from the public through consultations, commissioning work to support victims and survivors or committing more officers to serve the community, overall ensuring the public get the service they deserve. I am just as dedicated today in hearing the communities voice and shaping policing as I was when first elected in 2016."

