Victim injured as robbers take large amount of cash from Telford home

Police said the three men stole a large quantity of cash had been stolen

Telford Police said the incident had take place in the Weybridge area of Woodside, at around 9pm on Monday.

Officers said that the victim had also been injured in the robbery.

A spokesman for Telford Police urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward, saying: "It was reported that around 9pm on Monday, May 9, three men dressed all in black forced entry to a property on Weybridge.

"A large quantity of cash was stolen and the victim suffered a minor injury.

"Anyone who may have seen the incident or these men in the area, or captured anything on dash cam or CCTV, is asked to please get in touch.

Officers ask that anyone who can help contacts them on the West Mercia Police website, quoting incident 646 of May 9.