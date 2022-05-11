Dawid Kurdziel

Robert Wieczorkowski, aged 32, of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, Telford, had denied the murder of Dawid Kurdziel, 23, between midnight and 1am on Saturday, July 3 last year.

Trial judge Kristina Montgomery had instructed the jury that they must reach a unanimous verdict, but that was changed to a majority decision on Wednesday morning.

Addressing Wieczorkowski after the announcement, the judge said he faced a life sentence but she will determine how long it will be before he can be released. He is due to appear for sentencing next Thursday.

In their closing speeches on Monday, before the jury was sent out to consider their verdict the barristers for the prosecution and defence had made their final arguments before the jury retired to consider its verdict.

Michelle Heeley QC, prosecuting, said the broken bottle had been thrust with such force that it went into the victim’s neck up to 7.5cm.

She said: “This defendant is the man responsible for that injury. It was not an act of reasonable self-defence.”

Ms Heeley said the defendant could not account for shards of glass being caught on top of the fence, and his account of events could not explain how the glass had got so far into Mr Kurdziel’s neck.

“The only thing Mr Kurdziel said was ‘what’s up’? That does not justify the level of violence.”

And after the incident, Ms Heeley said: “He sauntered away as Dawid Kurdziel bled out on the street.

“He carried on drinking without a care in the world. Then he ran away to Scotland.”

Mr Kurdziel collapsed outside the Blue Elephant, in Holyhead Road, Ketley.

He was taken away by ambulance but pronounced dead on the way to hospital.

David Mason, QC, defending, said there are “two sides to this terrible story. Robert Wieczorkowski could never have imagined that it would end in tragedy”.

He said his client had been celebrating being given a full-time contract and had not wanted to attract trouble.

Wieczorkowski also faces an alternative charge of manslaughter, which he also denies.

Mr Mason said that one of Mr Kurdziel’s friends had “started the ball rolling” following an incident with his client in the park. In a phone call Mr Kurdziel had been wound up to head over to the park.

“The mixture of alcohol, anger, and the ability to fight can have disastrous consequences,” Mr Mason said.

He said Mr Kurdziel had “wanted to go and have it out with them".

Mr Mason asked the jury whether it was credible that Mr Kurdziel and his two friends had made a 10-15 minute walk from a party to the park “just to have a chat.”

“It was a long way to go for a chat about things. His friends had thought it had been a bad idea and tried to warn him off. Sadly he wouldn’t listen.

“It was never going to end well.

“But so easily it could have been avoided. If only he had listened to his friends.”