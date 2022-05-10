Woman punched by man who had been urinating in Shrewsbury town centre bush

The English Bridge in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for information after the attack, which took place near to the English Bridge in Shrewsbury at around 10.15pm on Sunday, May 2.

Shrewsbury Police said that the victim, a woman in her 20s, was punched in the face and pushed after disturbing the man.

They are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

A police spokesman said: "A woman in her 20s was walking towards the bridge when she disturbed a man who appeared to be urinating in a bush.

"The man then punched the woman in the face before pushing her over.

"The woman suffered minor injuries.

"The suspect is described as a white man wearing dark trousers and a dark shirt with a high collar.

"Officers believe this was an isolated incident.

"Anyone who was in the area of Greyfriars Bridge and English Bridge around the time of the incident and saw anything that could assist officers is asked to please get in touch."

Anyone with information can contact police at westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about quoting incident 635 of May 2.