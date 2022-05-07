Police says post lockdown crime rise was expected

John Campion said the public did not expect to see rising crime levels

Figures from the Home Office last month revealed a rise in overall crime across West Mercia in the 12 months up to last December.

The data showed that overall recorded crime had gone up by six per cent compared to the previous 12 months – with a nine per cent rise in violent crime, and a 17 per cent rise in sexual offences.

Public order crimes also saw a significant spike on the previous 12 months, up by 38 per cent.

Drug and weapons offences were down 12 and eight per cent respectively, while robbery and burglary offences were also down in comparison with the previous year, falling by 10 and 14 per cent respectively.

West Mercia's Chief Superintendent, Paul Moxley, said that some of the increases – such as public order offences – were expected due to the lifting of lockdown restrictions.

He also said the situation had been replicated across the country.

Meanwhile, West Mercia Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner, John Campion, said the rise in some crimes was "worrying", and added that extra resources would be directed at addressing the increase.

Chief Supt Moxley said: “The increases we have seen in West Mercia fall in line with similar national increases as the data is comparing 2020 with 2021 showing significant changes that we would have expected to see in a post-lockdown period.

"The statistics show there has also been an increase in the number of public order offences, which we are not surprised to see compared to the previous year when Covid-19 played a factor in public areas being closed.

"As lockdown restrictions have lifted we have seen an increase in the number of people attending social and sporting events once again.

"Throughout the past year we have continued to focus on tackling county lines and as a result have executed a large number of successful warrants as part of our efforts to tackle serious and organised crime.

"Local policing teams have been working especially hard to target offences such as violent crime, theft, burglary, fraud and malicious communications.

"We have seen a post Covid increase of 17 per cent in some sexual offences compared to a national increase of 22 per cent.

"We are never complacent about any rises in specific crimes; at the heart of our vision and values is protecting people from harm, putting the public first and addressing the needs and demands of our communities with courage and compassion.

"It is these values that motivate each of us each day to serve our communities and improve or service where possible.

"We will continue to do everything we can to reduce and tackle crime and bring those responsible to justice.”

Mr Campion said he understood that the public did not expect to see a rise in crime.

He said: "The figures released show the challenges we face as a community in tackling crime and harm that affects us. Shropshire residents should not only be safe but feel safe and seeing any rise in reports of crime is not what our communities expect.

"We can’t escape the fact that Covid-19 has skewed the figures, showing a greater rise in certain crimes being reported. I will continue to hold the force to account to ensure they are doing everything they can and providing them with the tools and support to ensure the crimes are handled the best for the community.

"I am committed to ensuring the safety of communities in West Mercia, by funding schemes such as We Don’t Buy Crime and SmartWater have created a positive impact on communities across the region and resulted in a decrease in reports of Residential and Business and Community Burglaries.