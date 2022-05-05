Telford murder accused's criminal convictions for violence revealed to jury

Dawid Kurdziel

On day three of the trial of Robert Wieczorkowski, 32, the 12 men and women of the jury at Stafford Crown Court were handed a bundle of facts that have been agreed by the prosecution and the defence.

Included in the list, read out in court on Thursday, were seven previous convictions for various offences of robbery, threats and the use of violence ranging from January 25, 2001, to May 15, 2008.

Wieczorkowski, of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, Telford, is accused of the murder of Dawid Kurdziel, 23, between midnight and 1am on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

There had been an incident involving Wieczorkowski, who had been with his girlfriend and a male friend, who were inside the children's play area at Ketley Recreation Ground. Dawid Kurdziel and two of his friends had been outside the playground and its 4ft high fence.

Judge Kristina Montgomery QC also heard statements, some written and others from the witness box, from several of Wieczorkowski's friends about the sequence of events that ended with Mr Kurdziel's death in the early hours of the morning.

Mr Kurdziel had collapsed at the junction box outside the Blue Elephant, in Holyhead Road, Ketley. He was taken away by ambulance but was sadly pronounced dead at junction 4 of the M54 at 1.58am.

Slawonir Dobraszkiewicz said he had sent a report of the 'murder' to his friend Wieczorkowski by Facebook Messenger as the news rippled through the Polish community, but that he had had no reply.

Mr Dobraszkiewicz, who used an interpreter, said: "He didn't tell me much about it except that he had been attacked. He told me that he threw a bottle.

"I asked how it had happened because I did not believe it was possible. He told me again that he threw a bottle."

Under cross examination from David Mason QC, defending, Mr Dobraszkiewicz said his friend had said he was at the park drinking beer when three males came, and they had become aggressive. "Robert said he was defending himself," he said.

He agreed when Mr Mason sought clarification that Mr Wieczorkowski had said that he had thrown a bottle.

The court also heard a transcript of a series of four interviews that Wieczorkowski gave to police following his arrest in Perry Bar, Birmingham on August 14. The jury heard that a flight had been booked from Birmingham Airport to Poland.

Konrad Kaminski, a good friend and fellow worker at GKN Sankey in Telford, told the court by written statement that Wieczorkowski had left Telford after the incident to go to Aberdeen. The court heard that he had been picked up by a Black BMW from a Shell garage in Telford.

"He had been given a job in the best part of Scotland," he said.

He described the defendant as "a good friend, nice and helpful towards me."

Marius Szczodrowski, a former schoolmate from Poland, living in Aberdeen, told the court in a written statement that he had he helped his acquaintance who told him that he was "worried for his life".

The court was also told that Wieczorkowski was interviewed four times by police at Malinsgate Police Station on Thursday, August 15, 2021. In the first two interviews he had either said "no comment" or had given no response.

In the third interview he had admitted buying alcohol from the Marysia Polish shop in Hadley and going to the play ground to sit on the bench and drink beer with his girlfriend and a male friend.

But when the interview moved on to discussions of the interaction, Wieczorkowski had taken legal advice and declined to answer any more questions in the fourth interview.

Instead, his solicitor issued a prepared statement to police where he "strongly denied" the allegation of murder and had "no intention to cause GBH." He said he had been drinking but was not drunk and had been chatting when one person started harassing them, on "numerous occasions."

The first person was later joined by two others who were "confrontational and aggressive" and he believed they were going to jump over the fence and attack them. He said the bottle had "broken as it hit off the metal fence."

His statement said he acted in self defence and that his actions were "reasonable".

He had added: "I was scared when I found out the victim had died. I thought no-one would believe my version of events."

The jury also heard from specialist Home Office pathologist Dr Alexander Kolar who had carried out an autopsy on the victim's body.

He said that Dawid Kurdziel had received a wound that was between 6.5cm and 7.5cm deep into his neck. It had been 7.7cm from top to bottom and 4.5 cm in breadth, on the left hand side of his neck, just below his ear.

"It was a complex stab wound," said Dr Kolar. "There were two penetrations of the deep tissue."

The glass cut two major blood vessels, the carotid artery and the jugular vein, both of which were associated with "catastrophic" blood loss. He would have needed immediate hospital level intervention and surgery on his neck to save his life, Dr Kolar said.

He also had a 2.6cm injury to the palm of his right hand, which was consistent with putting his hand out to defend himself, the court heard. He also had nearly twice the legal driving limit of alcohol in his blood.

Dr Kolar concluded that the injury was compatible with the victim being hit with a "broken bottle end".

He said a "considerable force" would have been needed to cause the injury to the victim.

"At least the force of a reasonable punch," he said.

Asked about whether the injuries could have been caused by a bottle being thrown Dr Kolar said: "That is not an explanation at all. The wound is far too complex.

He said the injury was consistent with a "broken bottle end in a thrusting or similar type motion."

Michelle Heeley QC, prosecuting, has concluded her case against the defendant.