Five teens arrested after man is attacked with baseball bat and has car stolen

By Lisa O'BrienTelfordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Five teenagers have been arrested after a man was beaten with a baseball bat and had his car and phone stolen.

Two men and a woman, all from Telford and Wrekin, as well as a boy and a girl, have been arrested after the robbery in Cannock.

Officers were called to an address on Marquis Drive at around 1.25am on Thursday.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, reported having his grey Ford Fiesta stolen.

A mobile phone was also taken.

The victim sustained arm, back and facial injuries having been struck with a baseball bat, but did not require medical treatment.

The vehicle was located in Telford and has since been recovered.

An 18-year-old man from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

An 18-year-old man and woman, both from Newport, as well as a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

All remain in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 029 of May 5.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

