Five teens arrested after man is attacked with baseball bat and has car stolen

Two men and a woman, all from Telford and Wrekin, as well as a boy and a girl, have been arrested after the robbery in Cannock.

Officers were called to an address on Marquis Drive at around 1.25am on Thursday.

The victim, a 20-year-old man, reported having his grey Ford Fiesta stolen.

A mobile phone was also taken.

The victim sustained arm, back and facial injuries having been struck with a baseball bat, but did not require medical treatment.

The vehicle was located in Telford and has since been recovered.

An 18-year-old man from Telford has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

An 18-year-old man and woman, both from Newport, as well as a 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old boy, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

All remain in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 029 of May 5.