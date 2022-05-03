Ketley murder: Jury told man was killed in broken bottle attack near play park

Dawid Kurdziel died from major blood loss as a result of his injuries

Robert Wieczorkowski, 32, of Hurleybrook Way, Leegomery, Telford, has appeared at Stafford Crown Court accused of murdering of 23-year-old Dawid Kurdziel using the broken bottle.

Mr Kurdziel, from Telford, died as a result of horrific injuries sustained in the incident at Ketley Recreation Ground in the early hours of July 3, 2021.

Wieczorkowski is on trial having denied a charge of murder, and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Prosecutor Michelle Heeley QC opened the trial by telling the jury they would seek to prove Wieczorkowski had murdered Mr Kurdziel, saying they rejected his claims of self defence.

The incident had taken place after the victim had been at a house party with friends.

While there a friend, Prem Tolcz, left to get a phone charger from his own home, passing the recreation ground on the way.

Ms Healey said that he had noticed three people in the recreation ground drinking – one of which was Wieczorkowski – and, recognising them as fellow Polish speakers, had asked them for a lighter.

The defendant was said to have directed abuse at Mr Tolcz and told him to leave the park or he would "bang his head".

Ms Healey said that avoiding confrontation Mr Tolcz left, went home, and then when trying to return to the party was again threatened by Wieczorkowski as he walked through the park.

The jury was told Tolcz called his friends who came to meet him.

At this stage Ms Healey said Mr Kurdziel was "upset that his friend had been threatened".

He and another friend, Karol, approached the play park – but stood on the other side of a fence, according to the prosecution.

Ms Healey said: "Dawid Kurdziel and his friend Karol had nothing with them other than a mobile phone. They approached the fenced area where the defendant was.

"The defendant had been drinking throughout the evening, and was drinking at that point from a bottle. Mr Kurdziel asked the defendant what his problem with his friend was, but rather than try and talk to him the defendant took the bottle he had in his hand, he smashed it and thrust the jagged end into Dawid Kurdziel’s neck."

She added: "The injury immediately caused Dawid Kurdziel to start bleeding, he cried out 'what have you done to me?'

"His friends tried to help him get away but he collapsed to the ground near the Blue Elephant [restaurant] as the blood poured from his neck.

"His friends tried to grab clothes to stem the bleeding, but despite their best efforts there was nothing that could be done. Paramedics arrived and worked on Mr Kurdziel but unfortunately the injuries were simply too severe and he died before he could make it to hospital."

The jury was told that the injury had led to massive blood loss after his carotid artery and jugular vein were cut.

Ms Heeley said that the defence intended to say that the attack was made in self defence.

But she added that the victim was posing no threat, was behind a 4ft fence at the recreation ground, he had no weapon, and offered no violence.

"He did nothing to warrant the violence that was used against him," she said.

She said that she would be calling on the evidence of a pathologist who would be able to prove that the injury was caused by a stab, not a slice, or a splinter.

The jury was also told that the defendant fled to Aberdeen after the incident, and was arrested in Birmingham when police found him in Handsworth on August 14.