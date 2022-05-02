Notification Settings

Police warning over anti-social behaviour in town car park

By Dominic Robertson

Police say they have received a number of reports about antisocial behaviour in a town car park.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them
Broseley & Much Wenlock PCSO Malcolm Goddard, said that they had been patrolling the car park at Broseley Library, on Bridgnorth Road, as a result of the reports.

PCSO Goddard said complaints had included revving of engines late at night, playing loud music, and driving at speed onto the Bridgnorth Road from the car park.

He has appealed for anyone with information about the incidents to contact police.

He said: "We are working hard to tackle anti-social behaviour in Broseley. Currently we have received several reports concerning cars being used in an anti-social and potentially dangerous manner on the car park of the Broseley Library on the Bridgnorth Road.

"This has included the playing of loud music late at night, the revving of engines and driving at speed from the car park onto the Bridgnorth Road.

"The Safer Neighbourhood Team have been actively patrolling the car park during the evening in an effort to identify those involved in the activity.

"If anybody has witnessed those involved and can provide a registration or details of the make and model of any of the vehicles involved this will help the team to take action against those engaged in this unacceptable activity."

He added: "The team can issue Section 59 Warning Notices to people using a vehicle in an anti-social manner, if they continue we can then seize the vehicle and, potentially, have it crushed."

People with information can submit it using the ‘Tell Us About’ form on the website www.westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

