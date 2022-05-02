Police in warning after fake RSPCA man tried to get into property

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the fake RSPCA man to get in touch

The warning has been issued after an incident in Whitchurch, where a man tried to get into a house by pretending to be an RSPCA inspector.

PCSO David Andrew said that they had checked with the RSPCA and that none of the organisation's workers had been in the area.

PCSO Andrew said: "We have had a report of a male visiting a house in Whitchurch and passing himself off as an RSPCA Inspector, he attempted to gain entry by saying the RSPCA had had a report about the pets at the property and he needed to check them.

"The occupant sensibly had the chain on the door and the male then left when asked for his ID which he could not provide.

"A call to the RSPCA reveals that no such report had been made and they had no staff in the area on that day.

"The male is described as being a white male, 6ft tall, medium build with dark hair that was longer on top and short back and sides, well spoken and in his 30s. On that day he was wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans."