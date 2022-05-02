Police boss seeks views on crime concerns and officer visibility

Police and crime commissioner John Campion

West Mercia police and crime commissioner John Campion is running a survey to shape his decision making. He is seeking views in advance of setting next year’s budget. The survey is open until July 11.

Over the next few months, the PCC will be actively engaging with communities across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and the wider West Mercia region.

Mr Campion said: “The feedback I gain from surveys like this is used to shape the decisions I make on behalf of the public. This is your way of ensuring your voice is reflected in policing.

“Whilst it may seem early, I want to start the process of understanding how communities are feeling well ahead of setting the budget in a year’s time. I will also use the feedback in other areas, such as holding the Chief Constable to account, or using it to dictate where I allocate funding for community projects.

“So please take this opportunity to share your views, so I can ensure they are reflected in the service you receive. I look forward to getting out and meeting you.”