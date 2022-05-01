Man arrested in Oswestry on suspicion of smuggling people into the UK in horseboxes

The 28-year-old was detained at Greenfields, Oswestry, on suspicion of immigration and drug importation offences on Thursday.

Two days earlier another man was arrested during a police raid a commercial yard in Gravesend, Kent, where officers also seized multiple mobile phones and a vehicle.

Investigators believe that separate concealments were built into the vehicles to hide individuals to allow them to cross the border illegally.

Both men, suspected of belonging to an organised gang, were questioned by National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators and have been released on bail.

Branch commander Lydia Bloomfield said: "Our investigation is focused on an organised crime group that we suspect has been smuggling both people and drugs into the UK by using concealments in horseboxes and heavy goods vehicles.

"Tackling people smuggling remains a priority for the NCA and we are currently leading more than 60 investigations into organised immigration crime. These investigations involve some of the highest harm, highest threat crime groups.