Thousands of pounds worth of e-cigarettes stolen in Telford burglary

Mobile Zone in Oakengates. Photo: Google

The burglary happened at around 1.30am on Sunday, April 17, at Mobile Zone off Market Street in Oakengates.

It is believed the two suspects arrived on a moped and were at the scene for around 10 minutes before leaving.

Naz Khan, owner of Mobile Zone, has said that the side window had been smashed as well as a cabinet.

He said that the entire display of e-cigarettes had been emptied and the cost of the break-in is estimated to be between £8,000 and £10,000.

Mr Khan is now considering safety measures for the store to prevent any future break-ins.

West Mercia Police has asked anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact them.

Alternatively, if anyone has information but does not feel comfortable speaking to police, they can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.