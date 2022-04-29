Thousands of pounds worth of e-cigarettes stolen in Telford burglary

The burglary happened at around 1.30am on Sunday, April 17, at Mobile Zone off Market Street in Oakengates.
It is believed the two suspects arrived on a moped and were at the scene for around 10 minutes before leaving.
Naz Khan, owner of Mobile Zone, has said that the side window had been smashed as well as a cabinet.
He said that the entire display of e-cigarettes had been emptied and the cost of the break-in is estimated to be between £8,000 and £10,000.
Mr Khan is now considering safety measures for the store to prevent any future break-ins.
West Mercia Police has asked anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact them.
Alternatively, if anyone has information but does not feel comfortable speaking to police, they can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Contact Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website crimestoppers-uk.org.