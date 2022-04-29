Notification Settings

More than 170 County Lines arrests and £240k of drugs seized in a year in Shropshire

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordCrimePublished:

Police say they seized drugs worth £242,000 and arrested 172 people in their 'relentless' battle against County Lines drug dealers across Shropshire in the past year.

Drugs seized by West Mercia Police in a previous County Lines crackdown

'County Lines' is considered the main route for drugs to get into the county's towns – and a significant cause of crime and violence.

West Mercia Police Detective Chief Inspector Ian Wall said the figures – which cover all the county's towns – showed the 'relentless' nature of their efforts to pursue gangs setting up in Shropshire – but he has also appealed for the public to act as the force's eyes and ears in their attempts to shut down drug dealing.

Fresh figures show that in operations over the past year the force has seized £242,000 of drugs, £90,000 in cash, and 110 weapons; safeguarded 78 people and made 172 arrests, across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The force said it included £55,000 of heroin taken off the streets, along with £53,000 of crack cocaine, £25,000 of cocaine, and £109,000 of cannabis.

Weapons seized by West Mercia Police in a previous County Lines crackdown

DCI Wall said that the force is determined to stop the impact of drug dealing impacting on communities – with the aim of making the county a 'no-go' area for gangs.

He said: “County Lines gangs continue to blight all of our communities across West Mercia, where they prey on the young and people who are vulnerable.

“As a force we recognise it as a priority and the activity, and fantastic results, over the past 12 months shows the focus we place upon this type of crime.

"We will continue to treat it as a priority and be relentless in our efforts to arrest those responsible, put in place measures to protect our communities and safeguard those vulnerable to county lines offending.

“The efforts of our officers across West Mercia are aimed to ensure the region becomes a no-go area for criminals travelling from elsewhere.

"We will continue to pursue and prosecute those who bring drugs into our counties, commit violence and exploit vulnerable members of our communities.”

