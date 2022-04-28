Police presence is 'about more than buildings', says boss following station closures

Police and crime commissioner John Campion

Figures obtained under freedom of information laws show that nationally 217 stations or counters were closed between 2015 and 2021. Several Shropshire stations were included in that number. Whitchurch, Wem and Bridgnorth police stations have all closed, as well as the Shrewsbury station next to the Riverside Shopping Centre.

However, officers have returned to Shifnal Police Station after it closed in 2013, sharing it with the town council.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey was critical over the closures nationally, saying: "Too many people feel unsafe on their own streets, and too many criminals are getting away with it."

However West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said visibility is also about officers being embedded in the communities they work in, and that numbers have risen to increase police presence and make people feel safer.

Mr Campion said: “In West Mercia, accessibility, visibility and presence is about far more than physical buildings - it’s about officers being embedded in our communities, co-locating with other key partners and being contactable in a way that suits the people they serve.

"The public’s views shape how West Mercia Police and I make best use of the estate in order to deliver the very best for communities, ensuring they can always access the police as and when they need it.

"An example of this is Shifnal, where I have reopened the police station to speed up police response times and boost people’s confidence, knowing officers are nearby if they need them.

"This coupled with the significant uplift in officers, is helping to build communities where people can be reassured that they will get the service they need, and feel safe where they live.”

West Mercia Police has 22 operational bases in Shropshire of which 14 are public access points.

The return of officers to the Shifnal station came after Mr Campion carried out a review due to residents being unhappy about the closure.

Mr Campion added that the Safer Neighbourhood Offices in Much Wenlock, Wem, Whitchurch and Pontesbury have been improved.

Through the Community Charter, West Mercia Police has set out a number of commitments to be more visible and accessible to communities. This includes the Mr Campion’s investment in engagement vans, and ensuring all available contact methods are used.