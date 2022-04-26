Stalking victims encouraged to speak out after protection orders issued

This week is National Stalking Awareness Week, and West Mercia Police confirmed it had secured the orders, which equip officers with more powers, including prohibitions for the perpetrators. The orders were brought into force in January 2020.

The latest Home Office data shows that police forces across England and Wales recorded 98,544 stalking crimes in 2020-21.

Detective Sergeant Sharon Wallace-Rathmell, of West Mercia Police’s Vulnerability and Safeguarding Team, said: “Stalking has a significant impact on all aspects of a victim’s life and we’re supporting The Suzy Lamplugh Trust’s initiative to help encourage victims to speak out and seek help. Stalking is any behaviour that causes you to feel anxiety or fear, and could take place on social media, by text, in person or by a mixture of these and other actions.

“As a force, we are committed to raising awareness of Stalking Protection Orders, and continue to work closely with our partners and specialist safeguarding officers to offer expert advice to reassure victims that all reports are taken seriously.

“There are ways to deal with stalking and harassment. If you believe you are a victim, or are concerned for somebody else, we urge you to report this immediately by contacting us online, or by calling 101, or 999 in an emergency.”