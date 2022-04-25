Police are investigating after the dog was reported stolen

The incident, where an American Bulldog was taken, took place at a property near Stanton Road, in Shifnal, on Saturday.

PCSO Sam Newbrook said: "Two males dressed in black have arrived in a white transit van – registration unknown, pulled into the drive and walked across the field, broke into units and then came in through the stables and also broke into a steel container.

"The dog is described as an American Bulldog, dark tan, no distinctive markings, with a small white sash on his chest. He is micro chipped and has no collar.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or who may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or saw anything suspicious.

"If you have information this please let us know using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00669 I 23042022.